Chris Hoffman
Chris is an award-winning reporter who started with KDKA in May 2019. He is thrilled to tell your stories in his hometown!
Prior to coming back to Pittsburgh, Chris worked at WSET in Lynchburg, Virginia, in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains. While he was there, he covered major stories including the scandals that rocked Virginia politics, the chaos in Charlottesville that followed the "Unite the Right" rally, Virginia Tech's 10th anniversary of the deadly mass shooting on campus, and several damaging storms, including a tornado that tore through 20-miles.
He was honored to cover stories nationally for the company.
Chris' work was recognized by The Associated Press of the Virginias, naming him one of their reporters of the year.
Before living in Virginia, Chris worked at WPMT in the Harrisburg area and WCTI along the North Carolina Coast.
Chris was born and raised in the shadow of the Pittsburgh International Airport, in Crescent Township. After graduating from Moon Area High School, he moved downtown to attend Point Park University. While there he double majored in Broadcast Journalism and Television Production. He also interned at KDKA before graduating.
Chris is an avid Steelers, Pirates, and Penguins fan. He currently lives in Pittsburgh with his wife. They both enjoy running along the city's trails.
If you see him out, (he'll probably be wearing something with black and gold on it) stop and say hi!
VITALS
- Joined KDKA: May 2019
- Hometown: Crescent Township
- Alma Mater: Moon Area High School and Point Park University
FAVORITES
- Music: 80s, 90s, 2000s, rock, and pop unless I'm cooking then it's Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra
- Movie: There's too many to just pick one
- TV Show: The Neighborhood, Big Bang Theory, Stranger Things on Netflix
- Book: The Godfather
- Hobbies: Cooking, running, gardening
- Sports Team: TOTAL YINZER! I love the Steelers, Pens, Pirates, and Pitt!
- Food: Italian
- Local Restaurant: Oakmont Bakery
- Hidden PA Gem: The people are some of the nicest you will find anywhere in the country
- Sport/Exercise: Running, hiking, kayaking
- Historical Figure: Neil Armstrong
- Favorite Pennsylvanian: Fred Rogers
- Quote: "The only thing we have to fear is... fear itself" - President Franklin D. Roosevelt.
- Vacation Spot: The beach!
- Holiday: Christmas
- Guilty Pleasure: Video Games
- Planet: Earth
THIS OR THAT
- Facebook or Twitter? Twitter
- Cats or Dogs? Dogs (Sorry, I don't trust cats)
- Beatles or Rolling Stones? Beatles
- Comedy or Tearjerker? Comedy
- Phone Call or Text Message? Phone call
- Mac or PC? PC
- Coffee or Tea? Tea with honey
- Paper or Plastic? Paper
- Morning Person or Night Person? Morning person
- East Coast or West Coast? East coast
- Star Trek or Star Wars? Star Wars (The original trilogy are the best ones)
for more features.