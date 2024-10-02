Cassidy Wood is a sports reporter and anchor for KDKA-TV. She joined the award-winning sports team in July of 2024.

Cassidy comes from Charleston, West Virginia, where she worked as the sports director at WOWK 13 News for three years. During that time, she was named 'Best Sports Anchor in West Virginia' by the WV Broadcast Association all three years. She was also named 'Best Sports Anchor in West Virginia' by the National Sports Media Association.

Prior to Charleston, she worked as a reporter in Beaumont, Texas. Growing up, Cassidy always knew she wanted to work in sports. Her family is originally from Pittsburgh, and Fairmont, West Virginia. She feels very blessed to be back in the area, covering the teams she grew up loving. In her free time, Cassidy loves to watch sports (duh!) and go to the gym or do anything outdoors.

If you have a good sports feature story, feel free to reach out cassidy.wood@cbs.com or reach out on Twitter @CassidyWoodTV or Instagram @CassidyWood.

Vitals

Joined KDKA: July 2024

Hometown: San Diego

Alma Mater: Oregon State

Favorites

Music: Anything really

Movie: Anything with Seth Rogan/Jonah Hill

TV Show: The Office, New Girl, or reality TV

Book: I just finished ACOTAR series. Incredible.

Food: Any kind - love seafood

Local Restaurant: Not sure yet!

Hidden PA Gem: ^^

Sport/Exercise: I love to run, & watch sports

Historical Figure: Chuck Noll

Favorite Pennsylvanian: My dad

Quote: "She believed she could, so she did."

Word: I say definitely too much

Vacation Spot: Anything tropical

Holiday: 4th of July (always a big deal in my family)

4th of July (always a big deal in my family) Planet: Earth

This or That?