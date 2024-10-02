Cassidy Wood
Cassidy Wood is a sports reporter and anchor for KDKA-TV. She joined the award-winning sports team in July of 2024.
Cassidy comes from Charleston, West Virginia, where she worked as the sports director at WOWK 13 News for three years. During that time, she was named 'Best Sports Anchor in West Virginia' by the WV Broadcast Association all three years. She was also named 'Best Sports Anchor in West Virginia' by the National Sports Media Association.
Prior to Charleston, she worked as a reporter in Beaumont, Texas. Growing up, Cassidy always knew she wanted to work in sports. Her family is originally from Pittsburgh, and Fairmont, West Virginia. She feels very blessed to be back in the area, covering the teams she grew up loving. In her free time, Cassidy loves to watch sports (duh!) and go to the gym or do anything outdoors.
If you have a good sports feature story, feel free to reach out cassidy.wood@cbs.com or reach out on Twitter @CassidyWoodTV or Instagram @CassidyWood.
Vitals
- Joined KDKA: July 2024
- Hometown: San Diego
- Alma Mater: Oregon State
Favorites
- Music: Anything really
- Movie: Anything with Seth Rogan/Jonah Hill
- TV Show: The Office, New Girl, or reality TV
- Book: I just finished ACOTAR series. Incredible.
- Food: Any kind - love seafood
- Local Restaurant: Not sure yet!
- Hidden PA Gem: ^^
- Sport/Exercise: I love to run, & watch sports
- Historical Figure: Chuck Noll
- Favorite Pennsylvanian: My dad
- Quote: "She believed she could, so she did."
- Word: I say definitely too much
- Vacation Spot: Anything tropical
- Holiday: 4th of July (always a big deal in my family)
- Planet: Earth
This or That?
- Facebook or Twitter? Twitter 100%
- Cats or Dogs? Dogs
- Beatles or Rolling Stones? Beatles
- Comedy or Tearjerker? Depends what kind of mood I'm in
- Phone Call or Text? Text, unless you're in the inner circle then anything but a call is rude
- Mac or PC? Mac
- Coffee or Tea? COFFEE
- Paper or Plastic? Huh?
- Morning Person or Night Person? Night
- East Coast or West Coast? Grew up on the west coast, now live on the east. Much prefer having seasons & not paying an arm and a leg for rent. East it is!
- Star Trek or Star Wars? Star Wars. Fun fact- I went to every midnight premiere with my brother and grandpa.