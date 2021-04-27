Briana Smith KDKA-TV

Briana Smith joined KDKA in March 2021 as a morning reporter and weekend morning anchor.

Before moving to the Steel City, Briana was uncovering the truth in the Salt City. She was a reporter and fill-in anchor for Spectrum News in Syracuse and Binghamton. Briana has covered a multitude of topics ranging from politics to crime to the New York State Fair! Briana loves to focus on stories involving veterans, youth and recovery.

Briana also likes to dig deeper and produce investigative pieces. After graduating with her master's and bachelor's degrees in journalism from Hofstra University, she joined News 21 to report on water contamination on military bases across the country. At the end of every story, Briana hopes to enlighten, empower and inspire others.

Contact Briana Smith: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Email

It's her first time living in Pittsburgh, but Briana is so excited to see what this beautiful city has to offer! Although Briana is a Jersey girl at heart, she loves to experience new places and connect with different communities.

If Briana isn't reporting in the field or behind the desk, you can find her volunteering, exercising, traveling, or spending time with family and friends. She looks forward to meeting new people! So, if you see her around, make sure you say hi!

VITALS

Joined KDKA: March 2021

March 2021 Hometown: Totowa, New Jersey

Totowa, New Jersey Alma Mater: Hofstra University

FAVORITES

Music: I enjoy all genres!

I enjoy all genres! Movie: Little Mermaid. I'm a child at heart!

Little Mermaid. I'm a child at heart! TV Show: The Voice

The Voice Book: Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance

Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance Food: I'm a vegetarian! Give me all the veggies!

I'm a vegetarian! Give me all the veggies! Local Restaurant: Revel and Roost so far

Revel and Roost so far Hidden PA Gem: I'm new to the area, so let me in on the secrets!

I'm new to the area, so let me in on the secrets! Sport/Exercise: Running! I hope to complete the Abbot World Marathon Majors one day!

Running! I hope to complete the Abbot World Marathon Majors one day! Historical Figure: Martin Luther King Jr.

Martin Luther King Jr. Favorite Pennsylvanian: Mr. Rogers

Mr. Rogers Quote: "The secret of happiness is to count your blessings while others are adding up their troubles."

"The secret of happiness is to count your blessings while others are adding up their troubles." Word: Smile

Smile Vacation Spot: You can find me at the beach!

You can find me at the beach! Holiday: Christmas

Christmas Planet: Earth

THIS OR THAT