Briana Smith
Briana Smith joined KDKA in March 2021 as a morning reporter and weekend morning anchor.
Before moving to the Steel City, Briana was uncovering the truth in the Salt City. She was a reporter and fill-in anchor for Spectrum News in Syracuse and Binghamton. Briana has covered a multitude of topics ranging from politics to crime to the New York State Fair! Briana loves to focus on stories involving veterans, youth and recovery.
Briana also likes to dig deeper and produce investigative pieces. After graduating with her master's and bachelor's degrees in journalism from Hofstra University, she joined News 21 to report on water contamination on military bases across the country. At the end of every story, Briana hopes to enlighten, empower and inspire others.
It's her first time living in Pittsburgh, but Briana is so excited to see what this beautiful city has to offer! Although Briana is a Jersey girl at heart, she loves to experience new places and connect with different communities.
If Briana isn't reporting in the field or behind the desk, you can find her volunteering, exercising, traveling, or spending time with family and friends. She looks forward to meeting new people! So, if you see her around, make sure you say hi!
VITALS
- Joined KDKA: March 2021
- Hometown: Totowa, New Jersey
- Alma Mater: Hofstra University
FAVORITES
- Music: I enjoy all genres!
- Movie: Little Mermaid. I'm a child at heart!
- TV Show: The Voice
- Book: Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance
- Food: I'm a vegetarian! Give me all the veggies!
- Local Restaurant: Revel and Roost so far
- Hidden PA Gem: I'm new to the area, so let me in on the secrets!
- Sport/Exercise: Running! I hope to complete the Abbot World Marathon Majors one day!
- Historical Figure: Martin Luther King Jr.
- Favorite Pennsylvanian: Mr. Rogers
- Quote: "The secret of happiness is to count your blessings while others are adding up their troubles."
- Word: Smile
- Vacation Spot: You can find me at the beach!
- Holiday: Christmas
- Planet: Earth
THIS OR THAT
- Facebook or Twitter? Facebook
- Cats or Dogs? Dogs
- Beatles or Rolling Stones? Beatles
- Comedy or Tearjerker? Comedy
- Phone Call or Text Message? Phone Call
- Mac or PC? Mac
- Coffee or Tea? Tea
- Paper or Plastic? Paper
- Morning Person or Night Person? Morning!
- East Coast or West Coast? Love visiting the West Coast but East Coast wins!
- Star Trek or Star Wars? Star Wars
