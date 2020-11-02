Bob Pompeani KDKA-TV

A sports anchor for KDKA News at 6 and KDKA News at 11, Bob Pompeani began his career at KDKA in 1982, but his experience with hometown sports goes beyond the 40 years he's worked at the station.

Growing up in an area deep in sports traditions, Bob has seen all of the biggest high school rivalries as well as met players and coaches who've gone on to make sports history.

Bob spends the school year presenting the KDKA-TV "Extra Effort" award to local students who excel in athletics, academics and community service. In its 33rd year, Bob has visited over 1,200 local schools and produced feature stories on each outstanding student.

In 2015 Bob was inducted into the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame.

In 1997 Bob was voted Pittsburgh's favorite sportscaster in a reader poll of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. In 1998, Bob became the first man ever to receive the Pittsburgh Beauty Academy's Professional Image Award -- in the twenty years that PBA has handed out the honor.

Bob was also the 2000 Tri-State PGA of America Distinguished Service Award winner for outstanding contributions to local golf -- getting inducted into the local Tri-State PGA Golf Hall of Fame.

Bob was inducted into the Beaver County Sports Hall of Fame in April of 2007 for his many contributions to local sports.

Bob has received the Golden Quill Award six times: first in 1987 for his report, "Earning Their Stripes," a story about hockey officiating; second in 1988 for "Project Playoffs"; and most recently in 2013 for his Pittsburgh Steeler exclusives.

Bob has won three Mid-Atlantic Emmy awards and eight AP awards for play-by-play of Steeler Pre-Season games and as host of the "#1 Cochran Sports Showdown."

In 2011, Bob was named "Father of the Year" by the National Father's Day Council, and in 2012 he was awarded a People's Choice Award for "Dancing With Pittsburgh Celebrities."

In 2015 Bob was also awarded with a lifetime achievement award by the Syria Shriners of Pittsburgh.

After graduating from Hopewell High School, Bob graduated from Point Park University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Political Science.

In between work and family time, Bob works closely with the community and is on the board of directors for the American Heart Association, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and Partners for Quality Inc, and the Give the Kids the World Foundation. Bob has also been on the Executive Committee for the Mario Lemieux Foundation since 1995 and has served as Master of Ceremonies for the "Penguins at your Service" annual black tie dinner for the past 18 years.

Bob and his wife, Lisa, reside in Robinson Township with their two daughters, Chelsea and Celina. In his free time, Bob enjoys playing golf and spending time with his family.

VITALS

Joined KDKA: Full time in 1982 (previous two years as an intern)

Full time in 1982 (previous two years as an intern) Hometown: Hopewell Township, Aliquippa, Pa.

Hopewell Township, Aliquippa, Pa. Alma Mater: Point Park University

FAVORITES

Music: Multiple interests…Love top 40 (Bruno Mars my favorite), Country, R&B...and it goes on and on

Multiple interests…Love top 40 (Bruno Mars my favorite), Country, R&B...and it goes on and on Movie: "The Shawshank Redemption" No Matrix effects necessary, great story

"The Shawshank Redemption" No Matrix effects necessary, great story TV Show: Back in the day "MASH." Today, I focus on sports quite a bit, big "The Sopranos" fan in the day.

Back in the day "MASH." Today, I focus on sports quite a bit, big "The Sopranos" fan in the day. Book: Mostly sports books

Mostly sports books Hobbies: Golf, dancing and karaoke

Golf, dancing and karaoke Sports Team: All Pittsburgh teams, Golden State in NBA

All Pittsburgh teams, Golden State in NBA Food: Equal Opportunity Eater, LOL

Equal Opportunity Eater, LOL Local Restaurant: Capital Grille, Hyde Park, Ruth's Chris, Morton's, Eddie Merlot's (I like steak and seafood), BUT really, I love so many of the eateries around Pittsburgh. Lots of great ethnic places, too.

Capital Grille, Hyde Park, Ruth's Chris, Morton's, Eddie Merlot's (I like steak and seafood), BUT really, I love so many of the eateries around Pittsburgh. Lots of great ethnic places, too. Hidden PA Gem: Nemacolin Woodlands Resort and SPA. World Class amenities right in our own backyard.

Nemacolin Woodlands Resort and SPA. World Class amenities right in our own backyard. Sport/Exercise: Walking with my wife, Lisa and golf

Walking with my wife, Lisa and golf Quote: "It is nice to be important, but it's more important to be nice."

"It is nice to be important, but it's more important to be nice." Vacation Spot: Hawaii, Cancun, Paris

Hawaii, Cancun, Paris Guilty Pleasure: Chocolate

