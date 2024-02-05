Boaz Frankel
Boaz Frankel is a correspondent on KDKA-TV's Talk Pittsburgh. He's also a writer, filmmaker and gardener.
Boaz grew up in Portland, Oregon, and has had addresses in New York, Seattle, Washington D.C. and Amsterdam (yes, the one in the Netherlands) before moving to Pittsburgh in 2019. He joined KDKA-TV as a contributor to Pittsburgh Today Live in the summer of 2023, before becoming a member of the Talk Pittsburgh team in February of 2024.
When he's not in the KDKA-TV studios, Boaz is usually working in his garden. He completed the Phipps Master Gardener program in 2019 and enjoys exploring the connections between plants, culture and history in his weekly Substack newsletter, Rootbound. He volunteers at Phipps every week and leads semi-monthly after-hours conservatory tours.
Boaz is the creator and host of NEXTpittsburgh's Yinzer Backstage Pass video series in which he goes behind the scenes of Pittsburgh landmarks and infrastructure. A few more random facts: In 2019, Boaz and his wife wrote Let's Be Weird Together, a fun book about the magic of relationships, that was published by Workman Publishing. Boaz has spent years studying the history of the kazoo and he's curator of The Kazoo Museum in Beaufort, S.C. He's also a former Guinness World Record Holder for most high fives in an hour.
Boaz lives in Squirrel Hill with his wife, Brooke, and their very cute terrier mutt, Kip.
VITALS
- Joined KDKA: July 2023
- Hometown: Portland, OR
- Alma Mater: New York University
FAVORITES
- Music: Dolly Parton, Lizzo, classic jazz - so many things!
- Movie: Waiting for Guffman
- TV Show: Only Murders in the Building
- Book: Braiding Sweetgrass
- Food: Fish tacos
- Local Restaurant: Apteka
- Hidden PA Gem: The lobby of the Union Trust building
- Sport/Exercise: I bike everywhere!
- Historical Figure: Galileo
- Favorite Pennsylvanian: Rachel Carson or Rick Sebak
- Quote: "Make it a great day, Pittsburgh" - David Highfield
- Word: Senescence
- Vacation Spot: Amsterdam
- Holiday: Passover because I LOVE matza!
- Planet: This one, I think?
THIS OR THAT
- Facebook or Twitter? How about an old fashioned in-person conversation?
- Cats or Dogs? Dogs
- Beatles or Rolling Stones? Beatles
- Comedy or Tearjerker? Comedy
- Phone Call or Text? Phone call
- Mac or PC? Mac
- Coffee or Tea? Both!
- Paper or Plastic? I've got my reusable cotton tote bag, but thanks!
- Morning Person or Night Person? Morning person all the way! I'm useless after 10 p.m..
- East Coast or West Coast? Do I have to choose? Can't we all get along?
- Star Trek or Star Wars? I'm with Chewbacca! Star Wars!
