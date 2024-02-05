(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Boaz Frankel is a correspondent on KDKA-TV's Talk Pittsburgh. He's also a writer, filmmaker and gardener.

Boaz grew up in Portland, Oregon, and has had addresses in New York, Seattle, Washington D.C. and Amsterdam (yes, the one in the Netherlands) before moving to Pittsburgh in 2019. He joined KDKA-TV as a contributor to Pittsburgh Today Live in the summer of 2023, before becoming a member of the Talk Pittsburgh team in February of 2024.

When he's not in the KDKA-TV studios, Boaz is usually working in his garden. He completed the Phipps Master Gardener program in 2019 and enjoys exploring the connections between plants, culture and history in his weekly Substack newsletter, Rootbound. He volunteers at Phipps every week and leads semi-monthly after-hours conservatory tours.

Boaz is the creator and host of NEXTpittsburgh's Yinzer Backstage Pass video series in which he goes behind the scenes of Pittsburgh landmarks and infrastructure. A few more random facts: In 2019, Boaz and his wife wrote Let's Be Weird Together, a fun book about the magic of relationships, that was published by Workman Publishing. Boaz has spent years studying the history of the kazoo and he's curator of The Kazoo Museum in Beaufort, S.C. He's also a former Guinness World Record Holder for most high fives in an hour.

Boaz lives in Squirrel Hill with his wife, Brooke, and their very cute terrier mutt, Kip.

VITALS

Joined KDKA: July 2023

July 2023 Hometown: Portland, OR

Portland, OR Alma Mater: New York University

FAVORITES

Music: Dolly Parton, Lizzo, classic jazz - so many things!

Dolly Parton, Lizzo, classic jazz - so many things! Movie: Waiting for Guffman

Waiting for Guffman TV Show: Only Murders in the Building

Only Murders in the Building Book: Braiding Sweetgrass

Braiding Sweetgrass Food: Fish tacos

Fish tacos Local Restaurant: Apteka

Apteka Hidden PA Gem: The lobby of the Union Trust building

The lobby of the Union Trust building Sport/Exercise: I bike everywhere!

I bike everywhere! Historical Figure: Galileo

Galileo Favorite Pennsylvanian: Rachel Carson or Rick Sebak

Rachel Carson or Rick Sebak Quote: "Make it a great day, Pittsburgh" - David Highfield

"Make it a great day, Pittsburgh" - David Highfield Word: Senescence

Senescence Vacation Spot: Amsterdam

Amsterdam Holiday: Passover because I LOVE matza!

Passover because I LOVE matza! Planet: This one, I think?

