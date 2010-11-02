Andy Sheehan
KDKA Investigator Andy Sheehan began his broadcast journalism career in September 1992, when he joined KDKA after reporting for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for nine years. Prior to that he worked for the Daily Register in Red Bank, New Jersey.
A member of the KD Investigators, Andy's forte is the in-depth investigative story, exposing corruption and government waste. On a daily basis, he gives viewers the inside story on breaking events with exclusive reports and interviews. Through his network of sources, he has developed over the years, he keeps you on top of the news.
Andy is always out in front on the big stories, giving you the complete story behind the city's fiscal woes, the recent grand jury probes into key political figures and the intrigues behind the slots legislation.
Born in Red Bank, New Jersey, Andy is a graduate of Columbia University.
Andy and his wife, Abigail, live with their two sons in Pittsburgh.
VITALS
- Joined KDKA: September 1992. I was a reporter with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette hired during the newspaper strike.
- Hometown: Rumson, New Jersey
- Alma Mater: Columbia University, New York
FAVORITES
- Music: Solidly, Bob and Bruce (Dylan/Springsteen) but hit to all fields. Rock, Country and Jazz. It's all good.
- Movie: "Chinatown," The Godfather 1 and 2 (Not 3), "On the Waterfront"
- TV Show: "The Sopranos," "Breaking Bad"
- Book: "The Great Gatsby"
- Hobbies: Long distance running, cooking, writing
- Sports Team: The Buccos
- Food: Clams and lobsters on the Jersey Shore
- Local Restaurant: Tessaro's
- Hidden PA Gem: The Laurel Ridge Hiking Trail
- Sport/Exercise: Marathon running. Mostly half-marathons now.
- Historical Figure: Lincoln, MLK, Bobby Kennedy
- Favorite Pennsylvanian: My wife, Abigail
- Quote: "He not busy being born is busy dying." - Dylan
- Word: Yes
- Vacation Spot: Ocean Grove, New Jersey
- Holiday: Thanksgiving
- Guilty Pleasure: Doing crosswords while watching the Pirates on TV.
- Planet: Saturn
THIS OR THAT
- Facebook or Twitter? Twitter
- Cats or Dogs? Dogs
- Beatles or Rolling Stones? Beatles
- Comedy or Tearjerker? Laughs
- Phone Call or Text Message? Text
- Mac or PC? PC
- Coffee or Tea? Coffee in the morning, tea at night
- Paper or Plastic? Paper
- Morning Person or Night Person? Night
- East Coast or West Coast? East Coast
