KDKA Investigator Andy Sheehan began his broadcast journalism career in September 1992, when he joined KDKA after reporting for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for nine years. Prior to that he worked for the Daily Register in Red Bank, New Jersey.

A member of the KD Investigators, Andy's forte is the in-depth investigative story, exposing corruption and government waste. On a daily basis, he gives viewers the inside story on breaking events with exclusive reports and interviews. Through his network of sources, he has developed over the years, he keeps you on top of the news.

Andy is always out in front on the big stories, giving you the complete story behind the city's fiscal woes, the recent grand jury probes into key political figures and the intrigues behind the slots legislation.

Born in Red Bank, New Jersey, Andy is a graduate of Columbia University.

Andy and his wife, Abigail, live with their two sons in Pittsburgh.

Joined KDKA: September 1992. I was a reporter with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette hired during the newspaper strike.

Music: Solidly, Bob and Bruce (Dylan/Springsteen) but hit to all fields. Rock, Country and Jazz. It's all good.

