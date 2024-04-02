(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Alexandra Todd is a proud Yinzer who grew up on Mount Washington and in Cranberry Township and attended Seneca Valley High School. She is beyond thrilled to be back in her hometown!

Joining KDKA is a full circle moment for Alexandra's family, as her grandfather performed live on KDKA Radio in the 1930s with his band the Shag Level Cider Hounds.

Alexandra has a Bachelor of Science degree from New York University where she graduated as an Honors Scholar and earned her Masters degree at the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University in Chicago.

She spent two years working as a weekday morning anchor at Dakota News Now KSFY/KDLT in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. During her time waking up South Dakotans with a warm smile for a two-hour live show, she pitched and brought to life Wild Wednesdays, a bi-weekly segment educating viewers on animals through live in-studio interviews with Education Specialists and animals from the Great Plains Zoo. She also kicked off Throwback Thursdays, following historians throughout the city and surrounding areas to inspire viewers to learn more about where they live.

In 2023, she received an Eric Sevareid Award from the Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association for her feature story on a Sioux Falls hairstylist creating a safe place for adopted children in the community. Alexandra specialized in feature reporting highlighting people who are making an impact in their communities through Someone You Should Know stories.

While at Northwestern, she worked as an anchor and video reporter on "Chicago This Week" and hosted a segment on arts and entertainment called "A & E with Alexandra T" on CAN TV.

She also created and produced a mini-documentary, "Heart and Soul," about the impact of Chicago street art during the pandemic and an explainer video about her hometown called "Pittsburghese" with 75K views (go check it out!).

Now that she is back home, Alexandra loves connecting with fellow Pittsburghers by celebrating and sharing their stories. She is passionate about shining a light on the great work people are doing in our region.

Alexandra's life revolves around her Goldendoodle Archie and Russian Blue cat Maisy. You can catch her around the Burgh enjoying time with her family and best friends since middle school, Go SV!

VITALS

Joined KDKA: September 2023

September 2023 Hometown: Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Alma Mater: New York University and Northwestern University

FAVORITES

Music: Jazz and 90's/2000's Country

Movie: Clue (1985)

TV Show: The Sopranos

Book: The Power of Your Subconscious Mind by Joseph Murphy

Hobbies: Musical Theater, Traveling, Painting & Crafting

Food: Greek or Italian



Local Restaurant: Monte Cello's for pepperoni rolls & Prantl's Bakery for Burnt Almond Torte

Hidden Pa. Gem: Horseshoe Curve

Sport/Exercise: Horseback Riding or Dancing

Historical Figure: Barbara Walters

Favorite Pennsylvanian: My amazing parents

Quote: "Not all who wander are lost." or "Shoot for the moon. Even if you miss, you'll land among the stars."

Word: Facetious or Hyperbole

Vacation Spot: Naples, Florida

Holiday: Thanksgiving

Planet: Venus



