Zombek family raises over $90,000 for Make-A-Wish through holiday light display

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Here is a double dose of goodness. You get the lights and some good old-fashioned giving back.

The Zombek holiday light display in Elizabeth is still wowing spectators. It's the ninth year the family has done this at their house on Williamsburg Drive.

The family raises money for Make-A-Wish, asking for donations online and on location. Thursday night, they surpassed the $90,000 mark for Make-A-Wish since they started the holiday tradition.

This started with Don and Amy's son, Mitchell, asking to do something charitable almost a decade ago. He's now 21.

The shows are 15 minutes long. More information can be found by clicking here.