Youth gun violence trending downward, new data shows

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The calendar year 2023 provided a ray of hope in the youth gun violence that has gripped the region in recent years. Homicides, especially homicides involving young people, are down. And while the death toll is still unacceptable, there is hope the trend will continue.

KDKA-TV Lead Investigator Andy Sheehan spoke with those on the front lines.

At long last, the wave of gun violence that has claimed the lives of scores of young people in our region appears to be receding. In Allegheny County, homicides dropped from 123 in 2022 to an unofficial 98 this past year, a 20% decrease. In the City of Pittsburgh, they fell from 71 to 52, a decrease of 27%.

"It's too early to say if it's an actual trend, but I can say there are more resources, and those of us who are out here in the street are working together, so we don't get to that violent place," intervention specialist Dr. Staci Ford said.

Mayor Gainey has credited improving police-community relations and the efforts of street outreach teams in reducing gun violence.

Dr. Ford says workers have been able to intervene and redirect young people heading off some shootings.

"We're trying to do things proactively. Instead of reactively."

Coming out of the pandemic, we saw an explosion in youth gun violence, as young people as young as 15 began carrying guns and using them at the slightest provocation. In 2021, there were 28 teenage homicides. In 2022, there were 26. This past year, that number fell to 16. Still, far too many, but providing some room for hope.

Sheehan: Is there any sense that there is a fatigue among young people? That this is insanity and can't go on. Ford: It's hard to tell. There are some that are deciding to change their lives. And that they're tired of being tired of doing the same thing, but there are a lot that are still doing that. And I can tell you that we're still here and we're going to provide services for them, whether they're ready for it or not so we can alleviate some of that violence.

It's no cause for celebration, but the hope here is this trend will continue, and more and more young people will abandon this life of guns and violence.