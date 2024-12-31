New York coach punches youth basketball referee in face during game in Pennsylvania, police say

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The coach of a youth basketball team from New York is accused of punching a referee in the face during a game at a sports complex in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania.

Jomo Errol Belfor, of Mount Vernon, New York, allegedly beat the referee over a call he disagreed with during a basketball game on Dec. 22 at the Spooky Nook Sports complex, the East Hempfield Township Police Department said.

Citing an affidavit of probable cause, CBS affiliate WHP reported that the 41-year-old Belfor assaulted the referee after arguing over a foul call, leaving the referee with multiple injuries, including a black and blue eye, chipped tooth and swollen lip.

According to the TV station, the referee told the responding officers that he gave Belfor a technical foul after he argued over a call before asking security to remove the New York man. Belfor then got in the referee's face, headbutted him and punched him in the face, which led to people running onto the court and pushing the referee, according to the affidavit obtained by WHP.

The alleged assault was caught on video and posted to the social media platform TikTok. Police obtained the video, which showed Belfor ripping the basketball from the referee's hands, headbutting him and punching him in the face as people ran onto the court, WHP reported.

Belfor was charged with assault on a sports official, harassment and disorderly conduct, East Hempfield Township police said. The department said a warrant was issued for his arrest.