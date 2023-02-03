Your Next Click: New seasons and new shows premiere this weekend

Your Next Click: Premieres and new seasons

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We've got some new shows and movies to watch and that's what today's Your Next Click is all about!

We start with something that seems sad and tragic but it's a story of hope and survival.

Dear Edward premieres today on AppleTV+.

There's a plane crash and a 12-year-old boy named Edward is the sole survivor. It's based off of a novel and deep within the grief is a story of resilience and connections.

I know there are a lot of fans of the show You.

They'll be happy to learn that season four is coming just one week from today.

Based on a write-up in Vulture, season three had some of the best surprising moments in streaming.

We'll see what season four holds when it comes out on Netflix on Friday, February 10.

Lastly, the final season of The Flash begins next week.

It airs on The CW starting on February 8 and a lot of fans are wondering how things will end for our hero as they wrap up the series.

Also, for fans of the Yellowstone spinoff 1923, new episodes are back starting this Sunday on Paramount+.

Meanwhile, it looks like the second half of Yellowstone season five won't be back until this summer.