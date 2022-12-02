Your Next Click: Getting into the holiday spirit

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Maybe you're getting a Christmas tree this weekend or doing a little extra decorating. If you're going to be getting cozy on the couch and letting the holiday spirit ride, Heather Abraham is here with your next click!

There are tons of options. Of course the classics are out there, but we're featuring some new things to check out.

First up is a new animated movie!

It's called Reindeer in here, and if the name sounds familiar, it's because it's based on a book of the same name.

It's about a reindeer who has one antler shorter than the other.

He has to go on a mission to retrieve a stolen snow globe that's very important to Santa.

It's a great story about embracing what makes us different, and it's streaming now on Paramount Plus.

Next up is Fit for Christmas.

From 'The Talk, 'Amanda Kloots plays Audrey, in the town of Mistletoe.

She's trying to save the community center, and enter a charming business man who plans to turn it into a resort property.

Think Hallmark Christmas movie! It has the love story, the perfect holiday town, and it's a romcom.

It's on CBS this Sunday at 8:30 and also available to stream on Paramount Plus.

And lastly, a new take on the Nutcracker.

Catch the Hip-Hop Nutcracker streaming now on Disney Plus.

The name speaks for itself, but this is a really fun reinvention of the classic, featuring Rev Run of Run DMC as the emcee.

The Christmas Chronicles and the sequel are fun to watch as well, which are good for kids or kids at heart.

They have quickly become favorites in our house! Those are streaming now on Netflix.