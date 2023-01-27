Your Next Click: 1619 Project, Shotgun Wedding, Shrinking

Watch CBS News
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- If you're looking for some couch time this weekend with a bowl of popcorn, KDKA's Heather Abraham is here with Your Next Click!

We have some great picks for this installment, starting with The 1619 Project, which is expected to be a powerful docu-series.

The 1619 Project | Official Teaser | Hulu by Hulu on YouTube

It started streaming on Thursday on Hulu, and contains six episodes.

It's from Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones and the New York Times Magazine.

The series started in 2019, coinciding with the 400th anniversary of the beginning of slavery.

The docu-series will revisit American history with an emphasis on how slavery created a lasting impact on our country.

It's expected to be eye-opening and powerful with a lot to learn.

If you're looking for a rom-com with a little bit of action, how about a wedding weekend set in paradise when armed kidnappers step in. 

Shotgun Wedding - Official Trailer | Prime Video by Prime Video on YouTube

The couple, played by Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel have to save the day.

Shotgun Wedding is on Amazon starting today.

Don't you sometimes just want to tell people exactly what you think?

Shrinking — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ by Apple TV on YouTube

Imagine it was your therapist.

That's the premise of Shrinking starring Jason Segel.

He's having a breakdown after the loss of his wife and decides to tell his patients exactly what he thinks.

It looks funny, heartwarming, and emotional with all the feels.

It's streaming on Apple TV starting today.

