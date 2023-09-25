Young's Custard Stand closes its doors after 75 years in business

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It was a bittersweet day in Beaver County where a beloved custard stand officially closed its doors.

Young's Custard Stand has been family-owned and operated since 1948.

Soft serve with a smile has been the case at the stand for decades as the Young family worked to serve the community the best custard in town.

"My great-grandma lived in that house over there," said Carli Gilchrist. "It was her and my great-grandfather that started it and then my grandparents took it over and then my mom and dad took it over."

Carli took it over with her dad a few years ago and says closing the stand is bittersweet.

"All of these people out here have become our family too," Gilchrist said. "We're going to miss them."

Over the years, she says each scoop has brought her family closer to the community and their customers and has allowed many to create plenty of memories of their own.

"We've seen proposals out here," Gilchrist said. "We've had many in wedding dresses, prom dresses, baby's first cones. We've been a part of all these people's lives and we've weaseled our way into their hearts and they've become a part of our heart and family."

Customers wrapped around the building on Sunday, sure to get their favorite scoop one last time.

The family says they're looking forward to what's to come, with Mr. Young already planning a trip across the country in his new RV.

"It's going to be really sad when I drop the blinds tonight, but I look forward to what comes next for all of us," Gilchrist said.

The shop was set to close at 9 p.m. on Sunday, but the shop stayed open until everyone in line was able to get one last sweet treat.