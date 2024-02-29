Watch CBS News
Young girl found wandering alone outside near Duquesne Incline overnight

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Police are searching for the parents or guardians of a young girl that was found wandering outside overnight near the Duquesne Incline. 

Police say officers were called around 4 a.m. when someone spotted the approximate three-year-old girl in the city's Duquesne Heights neighborhood.

Officers found her just before 5 a.m. along Oneida Street.

Police say that medics were called to the scene as the girl had been exposed to the cold and was vomiting.

She was taken to the hospital with hypothermia and was listed in serious condition and was alert and talking at the hospital a short time later.

Police are searching for the parents or guardian.

238700695-10102115172000875-2846252720336865635-n.jpg

