Young boy shot in the head in Larimer, Pittsburgh Police investigating

Police investigating after young boy shot in the head in Larimer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A young boy was critically injured after he was shot in the head, shoulder, and neck in Pittsburgh's Larimer neighborhood.

Pittsburgh Police say the shooting happened just after 5 p.m. near the intersection of Paulson Avenue and Dodge Way.

When officers arrived at the scene after receiving a three-round ShotSpotter alert, they found a young male, who they say they believe is a juvenile, who had been shot three times in the head, neck area, and shoulder.

Police say the young boy was taken to the hospital and was last listed in critical condition.

Detectives from the Violent Crime Unit are handling the investigation into the shooting, which police say is 'ongoing.'

Police say that three shell casings were recovered from the scene and the Mobile Crime Unit also collected video evidence from nearby cameras as part of the investigation into the shooting.