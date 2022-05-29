Young boy shot and killed in Downtown Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A young boy has been shot and killed in Downtown Pittsburgh, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.
Pittsburgh Police, Pittsburgh EMS, and other emergency personnel responded to multiple calls saying a child had been shot on the 100 block of Fourth Avenue around 2:44 p.m. this afternoon.
When first responders arrived at the scene, the child was found with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle.
Medics pronounced the boy deceased shortly after their arrival. Police then learned the victim was struck during a drive-by.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.
