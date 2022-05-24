Watch CBS News
Local News

Young boy reunited with his lost toy

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Young boy reunited with lost toy
Young boy reunited with lost toy 00:32

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The South Side branch of the Carnegie Library played its part in trying to reunite a child with his lost toy.

When the library realized the young visitor had forgotten his Morton Koopa toy, they made the most of an unexpected sleepover while trying to track down the owner.

Pictures were posted to social media of the toy enjoying his evening and getting some much-needed rest before he was reunited and went home.

Morton Koopa's young owner, Nathan, was so grateful to the staff of the library that he wrote them a lovely thank-you note and drew them a wonderful picture for taking such good care of his friend.

First published on May 24, 2022 / 7:49 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.