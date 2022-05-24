Young boy reunited with his lost toy

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The South Side branch of the Carnegie Library played its part in trying to reunite a child with his lost toy.

When the library realized the young visitor had forgotten his Morton Koopa toy, they made the most of an unexpected sleepover while trying to track down the owner.

Pictures were posted to social media of the toy enjoying his evening and getting some much-needed rest before he was reunited and went home.

Morton Koopa's young owner, Nathan, was so grateful to the staff of the library that he wrote them a lovely thank-you note and drew them a wonderful picture for taking such good care of his friend.