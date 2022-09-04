'You will have a white Christmas:' Old Farmers Almanac predicts cold, long, snowy winter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you liked this weekend's temperatures...well...you will not like the latest prediction for this coming winter from the Old Farmers Almanac, released just this week.

The almanac, published every year since 1972, is noted for its farming tips, humor, distinct yellow cover, and weather forecast.

We spoke with editor Janice Stillman, the editor, for this edition of the Sunday Business Page and she said its weather forecasts are 80-percent accurate through the usage of solar analysis, climatology, and meteorology.

The winter forecast for Western Pennsylvania?

Cold, snowy, and long.

"It's going to be very cold with above-normal snow," she said. "This will start in early November with some teaser snow and by the end of the month after a damp Thanksgiving Day, look out, because it will be snowy and very cold. December will pick up that theme and it will be frigid and flurries from the first. It will begin to feel like Christmas all month long. You will have a white Christmas."

As for January and February, it could be worse.

More snow with cold temperatures, at least seven degrees below normal, is on the horizon.

You can check out my full interview with Janice Stillman above!