'You can't go wrong with being nice:' Mother's Day obligations and gift ideas

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Mother's Day is Sunday and time is running short to decide what you will do for the moms in your life.

It's a day of expectations and failure is not an advisable option.

Doing nothing isn't really an option because how you handle Mother's Day can have an impact for a long time.

Alright, dads, let's be blunt - it's true she isn't your mother but that doesn't mean you're off the hook.

"You need to get her something, okay? That's what I say," said Diane Gottsman, of Modern Manners & Etiquette. "It's not your mom, but your wife carried those children and that was not easy."

Gottsman said your Mother's Day responsibility doesn't end when the kids are grown up, either.

"I still think you should say, 'Happy Mother's Day, let's go out to dinner,'" she explained. "Here's a card, yes, even if the kids aren't home."

The responsibility also extends beyond your household - there are your actual mothers to consider, as well.

"You don't have to get them some elaborate gift but I think a gesture of courtesy is in order," Gottsman said.

Gottsman encourages you to ask mom what she would like or would like to do and that is critical.

"Nothing doesn't mean you do nothing, it still means you call or it means that you send the card or hand-deliver a card if you are close enough," Gottsman said.

Whether it's with little ones in the house and their hand-made gifts, or more adult recognition, Gottsman said it's about making memories and building relationships when the kids are older.

Now, it's important to mention - if she says she doesn't want anything, that doesn't mean doing nothing. Also, if her children aren't your children, Gottsman said you should still step up and help the kids with the celebration.

Remember, restaurant reservations will fill up quickly and the last thing that you want is to do something that looks like an afterthought.

There are five days left until Mother's Day and that means four shopping days remain.

However, honoring mom doesn't have to be about spending a lot of money.

It really takes some thought because often moms are not a great help with coming up with ideas because they don't want to be a burden.

The idea is to honor everything mom does in your family life and a lot of it depends on the ages of her children.

Somewhere, in most households, there's that drawer or box of the cards and pictures lovingly prepared for mom, and Gottsman, a mom of three herself, said they are saved because they come from the heart.

"It could be a plant from the grocery store, it can be [her] favorite candy, just anything, do a little something," she said. "It doesn't have to cost a lot, but it should mean a lot in your heart. That sounds a bit hokey, but it's true."

She said don't underestimate the power of a simple card, either.

"It's just nice to open up a card, it might sound old-fashioned, but you can go to some of these discount stores and buy cards for $1," Gottsman added.

The phone call is important, too. Gottsman explained that moms just want to hear the sound of someone's voice, even a text message that says, "Happy Mother's Day, mom, I love you."

"We sometimes work too hard at this," Gottsman added. "We can just [ask], 'mom, what would you like?'"

It's someone that you've known your whole life, so remember that and the experiences you've shared together.

But, it's not always a happy occasion.

"For others, it's a sad occasion," Gottsman said. "I think that we remember the people that we can remember and they may be struggling that day. You can't go wrong with being nice."