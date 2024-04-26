You better be-leaf it - Pittsburgh area college "Lettuce Club" hosts unique competition

INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) - An Indiana University of Pennsylvania senior is now sitting at the "head" of the table.

A crowd of more than 50 gathered to witness the IUP Lettuce Club's spring "lettuce off" a competition where 19 competitors vied for the title of "head lettuce."

The competition required those 19 participants to eat a head of lettuce at the fastest time they could.

Coming out on top was a senior biology major and Punxsutawney native Copeland Whitfield who was able to finish his head of lettuce in less than two minutes and 30 seconds.

"I was shocked," Whitfield said following his triumphant victory.

This was the second competition the club held this school year with the first coming in the fall semester when Melvin Young, a sophomore criminology major from Philadelphia took home the title.

"I'm in it to win it next time," he said after coming in second this spring.

Coming in third was Emily Difilippo, a junior nursing major from Philadelphia.

IUP's Lettuce Club is a national organization and was founded at IUP in 2023. According to the club, they have been in contact with other clubs and hope that in the future they'll be able to plan and host an "East vs. West Lettuce Off."

You can check out more and become a be-leafer on their website right here.