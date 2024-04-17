Pennsylvania police officer accused of raping 13-month-old girl

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A police officer in York County, Pennsylvania is accused of raping a 13-month-old child.

York City Police Officer Steven Kyle Cugini was arrested on Tuesday and faces a list of charges, including rape and aggravated indecent assault, after an investigation by Pennsylvania State Police, CBS 21 reported on Wednesday.

Troopers from Lykens first responded to reports of severe bruising of a 13-month-old child between April 11 and April 15, according to the TV station. An investigation found that the infant suffered broken bones, severe bruising and sexual violence.

According to charging documents obtained by the TV station, the infant had a broken tibia and fibula in her left leg and other injuries that showed evidence of sexual abuse.

CBS 21 reported that the child was taken to a hospital in Hershey, and her injuries were evaluated by state police and the Dauphin County child abuse team.

When he talked to investigators, according to the TV station, Cugini blamed the injuries on diaper rash, a fall and the family dog. He later admitted that the injuries happened while he was taking care of the child alone, CBS 21 reported.

Cugini was suspended from the police department amid the investigation, according to a statement from York City Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow.

"As everyone knows, I will always be the first to fight and advocate for our people; but they also know (1) how I feel about kids, and (2) that I hold my Officers to the highest of standards (when it comes to representing this Department and engaging with the community)," he said. "And if these allegations are founded, trust and believe I'll be the first to take swift and definitive action against them."