Yo-Yo Ma to join Pittsburgh Symphony for one-night performance in February

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra is adding a long-time friend and legendary cellist for a one-night-only event.

On February 15, 2023, at Heinz Hall, Yo-Yo Ma will join Manfred Honeck and the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 p.m.

While they have not released details about the show, tickets will be on sale to the general public later this month. They will be available on August 29 and prices will range from $40-$135.

"Yo-Yo Ma is both one of most accomplished and most beloved artists of our times with whom it is an honor and deep pleasure to have join Manfred Honeck and the Pittsburgh Symphony musicians for what will undoubtedly be a magical and memorable evening," said Melia Tourangeau, president and CEO of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra.

Yo-Yo Ma is no stranger to Pittsburgh, he first appeared on the Heinz Hall stage with the orchestra in 1979 and has made several appearances here. Most recently, Yo-Yo Ma played in June 2018 and had a residency planned for the 2020-21 season but that was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can learn more about Yo-Yo Ma and the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra at this link.