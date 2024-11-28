Yinzgiving event gives Washington, Allegheny County families warm Thanksgiving meals

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Another local group is making sure no one goes without a warm Thanksgiving meal.

Today, two thousand meals were delivered in Allegheny and Washington counties thanks to Yinzgiving.

"There's no way to describe how much those meals really mean to individuals," said organizer Rachel Maga.

For five years, Yinzgiving has been living up to its name, helping give away twelve thousand pounds of turkey, mashed potatoes, 2,000 rolls, and pie.

The Dive Bar & Grille makes all the food.

"Just happy we can keep doing this and get more amazing people to keep helping us," explained Clinte Kuskie.

Inside every box and bag, you'll find a drawing. One of the artists is 11-year-old Bryce Maga.

"I just love having to do all of this, helping everyone. I just love doing this," Maga said.

Adults are making sure children understand the true meaning of the holiday.

For Roberto Clemente Jr., it's something his father taught him. That's why he volunteered his time at the event.

"We live by the motto that my father lives by: 'Any time you have an opportunity to make a difference in this world, and you don't, you're wasting your time on Earth.'"

For ways you can help, click here.