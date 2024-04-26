YinzerFest, block parties, and food trucks | KDKA Weekend Planner

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The weekend is here and we've got plenty of events to help you plan a fun one.

There will be a lot of great events going on and here's to hoping the weather holds so we can enjoy it!

YinzerFest

We've told you about this one all week long!

It's YinzerFest at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center and there you can check out live cooking demonstrations, live music, comedy, and vendor booths where you can get one-of-a-kind crafts.

It's a celebration of all things Pittsburgh and you have until Sunday to check it out.

The full schedule is available on the event's website at this link.

August Wilson House Block Party

The August Wilson House is celebrating its namesake's birthday on Saturday with a block party.

It's happening in the Hill District where the late Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright was born.

There will be more than 150 vendors, food trucks, performances, a lip sync battle, and more.

The family-friendly fun kicks off at 11 a.m. and lasts until 6 p.m.

Check out the details on their website right here.

Battle and Thrive Food Truck Festival

If you're feeling hungry you can head down to the Greene County Fairground for the Battle and Thrive Food Truck Festival.

Along with several food trucks, you will also find live music, raffles, kids activities, and guest appearances from the Pittsburgh Penguins' mascot IceBurgh, and The Washington Wild Things mascot.

Kids 12 and under get in free.

It goes from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday.

All the money raised will go to Battle and Thrive to award to a graduating high school senior from each of the five high schools in Greene County.

Get all the ticket information on their Facebook page at this link.