YinzerCon coming to Pittsburgh this spring

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There are conventions dedicated to comic book characters, cars, and an even reptiles, so why not one that celebrates all things Pittsburgh?

That's the idea one local man had and he's bringing it to life this spring.

The whole thing is shaping up to be a really good time and the founder of the event says there's enough material to have a convention dedicated to Pittsburgh, which speaks to the city's richness and nostalgia.

Don Spagnolo owns Remixed by Steel City Galleries, a collectible shop in Belle Vernon.

The shop focuses on buying, selling, and trading prized possessions, from items like an Ella Fitzgerald signature to trading cards.

But the shop's nostalgic collection of Pittsburgh memorabilia is what really has people sold.

All of this makes it the perfect place to have the first ever YinzerCon, which he plans to host this spring, celebrating the best Pittsburgh has to offer.

The food, the phrases, you name it.

Several big name businesses from the Pittsburgh region have been invited to put up booths free of charge.

Spagnolo says that YinzerCon has already attracted some big name celebrities too, who will apparently be there for meet-and-greets, just like other conventions, but specifics haven't been detailed yet.

An Emmy winner, a football player, and some well-known influencers from Pittsburgh are expected to be in attendance.