The Yinzer Dogs food truck serves up Pittsburgh favorites for a good cause | On A Positive Note

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- You may have spotted a new, brightly-colored van with a giant hot dog rolling around Pittsburgh. It's the Yinzer Dogs food truck, serving up the quintessential Pittsburgh provisions like kielbasa, pierogis, fries, and chili.

But the Pittsburgh personalities behind the business also make giving back a big part of their service plan.

Just like Yinzer Cards and Yinzer Bars, there's a charitable component. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of food goes to a non-profit organization called Phase 4 Learning Centers.

Founded in 2003 by Dr. Terrie Suica-Reed, the centers help at-risk and disadvantaged people earn their high school diplomas and enter the workforce, the military, or go to college.

"I introduced Terry to our team, and they got it right away that she was someone special. So, she joined our team, and we're going to help her in return and help her educate some kids," said Larry Richert, co-owner of Yinzer Dogs.

Phase 4 Learning Center has several locations in the city. You can track the daily location of the Yinzer Dogs food truck on its website.