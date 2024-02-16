Yeshiva Schools of Pittsburgh launch campaign to fight rise in antisemitism

Yeshiva Schools of Pittsburgh launch campaign to combat increase in antisemitism

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Within the past four months, since Hamas launched its deadly raid into Israel, students and staff at Yeshiva Schools of Pittsburgh have experienced an increase in hate and harassment. Now they're launching a campaign to combat it called "Here to Stay."

A couple of weeks ago, Mor Greenberg was surprised to hear from her 12-year-old son that a group of young adults made fun of his yarmulke on his walk home from school.

"I was horrified," Greenberg said.

Recently, she also learned about another incident involving teens leaving a temple.

"A car actually stopped and started cursing at them. They continued walking and the car followed," Greenberg said.

These children all have two things in common: they're Jewish and go to Yeshiva Schools of Pittsburgh. Rabbi Yossi Rosenblum is head of the schools that have three locations in Squirrel Hill. He said students and staff are facing a drastic rise in antisemitism since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

Because they're Orthodox at Yeshiva, that can bring added attention based on their dress.

"There have been threats. There have been name-calling, antisemitic slurs, tropes and things of that nature," Rosenblum said.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, from Oct. 7, 2023 to Jan. 7, 2024, it saw a more than 360 percent rise in antisemitic incidents from the same period one year earlier. The agency is saying 2024 could be one of the worst years since it began tracking these incidents in the late 1970s.

In response, Rosenblum said they've added more security guards, increased their hours and installed more cameras. This is costing them $20,000 a month for the schools.

"Whether you're Jewish, not Jewish, religious, not religious, I think any parent can relate to the security of sending your children to school and knowing they're safe and cared for," Greenberg said.

The school started a fundraising campaign called "Here to Stay" to help pay for the protection along with mental health services, and to send a message.

"Here to stay safe. Here to stay proud. Here to stay strong," Rosenblum said.

Words that Jews have always lived by.

"We're going to do whatever it takes to protect ourselves and to continue living our lives as Jews, happily and freely," Greenberg said.

The fundraiser has a goal of raising $600,000 and runs for 36 hours starting Sunday at 10 a.m. to Monday at 10 p.m. For details on how you can help, click here.