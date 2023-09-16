Yankees pitcher Anthony Misiewicz hit in head by line drive against Pirates

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — New York Yankees pitcher Anthony Misiewicz was hit in the head by a line drive during Friday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.

Sending good thoughts and vibes to Anthony Misiewicz 👍 🙏 pic.twitter.com/gu2rMqOzJf — YES Network (@YESNetwork) September 16, 2023

According to Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, a 100.6 mph liner from Ji Hwan Bae hit the relief pitcher in the side of his head in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Misiewicz, who was replaced by Zach McAllister, was carted off the field. He was alert and talking to trainers. The game resumed after the injury delay.

Scary, scary moment here. Ji Hwan Bae hits a line drive up the middle at 100.6 mph. It hits Yankees reliever Anthony Misiewicz in the left temple/ear area. He's down, obviously not in good shape and getting carted off. — Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) September 16, 2023

There has been no update on Misiewicz's condition.