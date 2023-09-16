Watch CBS News
Yankees pitcher Anthony Misiewicz hit in head by line drive against Pirates

By Michael Guise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — New York Yankees pitcher Anthony Misiewicz was hit in the head by a line drive during Friday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.

According to Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, a 100.6 mph liner from Ji Hwan Bae hit the relief pitcher in the side of his head in the bottom of the sixth inning. 

Misiewicz, who was replaced by Zach McAllister, was carted off the field. He was alert and talking to trainers. The game resumed after the injury delay. 

There has been no update on Misiewicz's condition. 

First published on September 15, 2023 / 9:12 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

