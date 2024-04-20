WWE Superstars visit UPMC Children's Hospital ahead of Friday Night SmackDown

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Before the bodyslams and suplexes echoed throughout PPG Paints Arena on Friday, WWE Superstars took some time to visit patients at UPMC Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh.

The wrestlers were in town for a live episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair, and the WWE Tag Team Champions, Austin Theory and Grayson Waller, stopped in to pose for photos, played a game of "What's in the box?" in Dream Big Studio, and passed out championships to patients.

UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh

WWE maintains a unique charitable tie to Pittsburgh.

In 2014, the company founded Connor's Cure, a non-profit organization for pediatric cancer research named after Connor Michalek, a WWE fan from Hampton Township, Allegheny County, who was diagnosed with medulloblastoma when he was 3 years old.