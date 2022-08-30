WWE superstars stop by UPMC Children's hospital

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two WWE superstars made a stop at UPMC Children's Hospital before Monday Night Raw at PPG Paints Arena.

WWE Global Ambassador Titus O'Neil and superstar Dana Brooke stopped by UPMC Children's Hospital on Aug. 29, 2022. KDKA

WWE Global Ambassador Titus O'Neil and superstar Dana Brooke hosted the morning show at the hospital's Dream Big Studio.

The WWE has once again partnered with the V Foundation for Cancer Research through Connor's Cure to raise funds for pediatric cancer research. September is Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month.

Connor Michalek was a young WWE fan from Hampton Township. He died in 2014 of pediatric brain cancer at 8 years old. The WWE honored him by creating Connor's Cure, a fund benefitting Children's Hospital.

Since its creation, the WWE has raised more than $3 million through Connor's Cure.