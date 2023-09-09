WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair coming to Pittsburgh next week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - WOO!

One of the most legendary wrestling superstars is coming to Pittsburgh, so grab your glamorous robes, best sunglasses, and some furs because next Wednesday, Ric Flair will be in town.

He is making appearances at three different Giant Eagle locations to promote his new energy drink "Wooooo Energy."

On Wednesday, Flair will be at the Shaler Giant Eagle at 11 a.m., the Monroeville Giant Eagle at 2 p.m., and then the Century Plaza Giant Eagle at 5 p.m.

Flair had a legendary wrestling career, and while he's still considered active, was inducted to the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008, becoming the first active wrestler inducted into the hall.