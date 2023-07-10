WW2 veteran Jim Snider celebrates 100th birthday with surprise party at Penn Hills American Legion

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A local World War II veteran celebrated a special milestone yesterday in Penn Hills!

Joined by family and friends at the American Legion post in Penn Hills, Jim Snider got the surprise of his life on his 100th birthday.

"I, County Executive Rich Fitzgerald, proclaim July 9, 2023 as Jim Snider Day in Allegheny County!" Fitzgerald said.

The local hero was born and raised in Freeport and joined the Army Air Corps right after his high school graduation.

After serving in World War II, Snider settled in Pittsburgh where he married his wife. The couple had give children together.

"We get to celebrate freedom because of people like Jim and the fact that so many of our World War II veterans have passed on but still have one with us to celebrate his 100th bday today is something special," Fitzgerald said.

The American Legion says that Snider is their last remaining World War II veteran and say its a privilege to be able to celebrate and honor his life that many are calling the real American story.

"The American story that allows all of us to have the freedom that we sometimes take for granted was provided for us by people like Jim Snider," Fitzgerald said.

Snider says he has no idea what the secret to living for 100 years is, but that he's thrilled to be celebrated with his loved ones.

"Thank you everybody. It's been great!" Snider said.