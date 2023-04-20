WVU warns community of ongoing cell phone thefts and fraud in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, WV (KDKA) - West Virginia University police is sending out a community notice regarding multiple reports of theft and fraud regarding cell phones and mobile payment apps.

According to police, suspects approached victims asking to borrow their phone to make a call, but are reportedly using a payment app, such as Venmo, Zelle, PayPal or Apple Cash, to make payments to outside accounts.

Police also said suspects are stealing phones as victims are talking, or texting, on them.

"To prevent this kind of theft and fraud, we advise members of the University community to be aware of their surroundings at all times and avoid sharing their phones with strangers," UPD Chief Sherry St. Clair said.

"Other layers of protection include utilizing phone auto-locking features and enhanced security settings for mobile payment apps."

If you witness a crime, call 911 or UPD at 304-293-3136.