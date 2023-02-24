WVU students have mixed feelings on campus carry bill

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (KDKA/AP) — A bill that would allow people with concealed carry permits to bring firearms on West Virginia public college and university campuses is heading to the desk of Republican Gov. Jim Justice

The state House of Delegates voted overwhelmingly in favor of the legislation Tuesday after it was passed last month by the Senate.

Several students at West Virginia University voiced their concerns about mental health and how they feel guns would only increase the suicide rate among college students.

"Mental health is already downhill," said student Loran Jackson. "Why would you even try to put a gun in their hands when they're mentally not thinking all right?"

While other students said having responsible gun owners on campus would make them feel safer.

"While I would like the right to self-defense, if it comes down to it, my goal would not be to take another human life," student Virginia Cook said. "I don't hope for bad things to happen on campus, but my prayers are out that we wouldn't have any issues with the implementation of this bill."

West Virginia University says it does not support the bill, saying in part:

"However, knowing there is significant support among the legislature for this bill, we also have advocated for best practices and important safeguards that other states included where campus carry is already law. We appreciate the legislature incorporated those provisions in the campus self defense act and believe these provisions will help keep our campus as safe as possible."

The bill strictly prohibits the open carry of a firearm on a college or university campus and allows institutions of higher learning to implement exceptions. It also prohibits people from bringing guns into areas with a capacity of more than 1,000 spectators - stadiums for football games, for example - or to on-campus daycare centers.

Similar legislation has already passed in 11 other states, including Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas and Oregon. If signed into law, West Virginia's bill would go into effect in July 2024.

KDKA-TV reached out to the governor's office to see if and when he plans to sign the bill but did not hear back.