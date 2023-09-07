WVU students, faculty share thoughts after President E. Gordon Gee receives symbolic no-confidence vote

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (KDKA) - Future leadership at West Virginia University remains in question after faculty decided Wednesday they're tired of fearing their jobs and programs are in jeopardy, voting 'no confidence' in the university's president.

The University Faculty Assembly voted they have 'no confidence' in President Gordon Gee's leadership by a large margin, claiming he mismanaged the university's finances and failed to be transparent. It's not the first time Gee faced this kind of vote as he also did in 2021, but it failed at the time.

In recent months, Gee and the university faced after announcing plans to cut two dozen majors and reduce faculty to address a $45-million budget shortfall.

For nearly two hours, professors and staff made their voices heard. Some are in favor, like John Brick, a WVU School of Medicine professor, endowed chair of neurology, and associate dean of rural outreach.

"President Gee is the finest president that I have ever worked with in this university, and I've worked with lots of them," Brick said.

Several also spoke against Gee, including WVU English professor Lara Farina.

"There is no real restraint on Gee's administration, and the only corrective can come from public outcry and protest by students and employees," Farina said.

At the same time, just outside the building, the student union held a protest, chanting for Gee to be fired.

Back inside, before the vote, Gee had the opportunity to speak before the Assembly.

"I must say that if I had done all of those things, I'd probably vote no confidence myself," Gee said.

However, he also said the university would still move forward with its plans for academic transformation.

In a statement, the Board of Governors said it acknowledges the vote, but "unequivocally supports the leadership of President Gee and the strategic repositioning of WVU," calling information in the resolutions unfounded, and that the university planned an academic transformation back in December 2020.

Senior Olivia Dowler is impacted by the proposed cuts, but she's starting to feel optimistic after the resolution passed.

"I was scared that it wasn't going to pass, and I thought that if it did, it would be by a little margin, like maybe just a few people," Dowler said.

Another senior, Mai-Lyn Sadler, has similar feelings and hopes this is a turning point.

"It's symbolizing a significant majority of faculty of your subordinates not having confidence in you leading an institution," Sadler said.

The Assembly also voted to freeze the ongoing academic program and faculty cuts.

The final votes by the Board of Governors will happen on September 15.

Last month, the Board of Governors extended Gee's contract by one year. A week later, Gee said he planned to step down when his contract expires in 2025.

Gee has been president at WVU since 2014, his second stint. He also served as president of the university from 1981 to 1985.