WVU Police investigating late-night shooting near campus in Morgantown

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- West Virginia University Police are investigating after a shooting occurred late Monday night near the school's campus in Morgantown.

Police say the shooting occurred along Grant Avenue just before midnight.

One person was shot and police are searching for the person responsible for the shooting. The victim is expected to survive.

An alert was issued for students and employees to seek shelter. An 'all-clear' was issued a short time later.

Police say they are searching for a white Mercedes-Benz with tinted out windows and a man who was wearing a red hoodie, blue jeans, and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the West Virginia University Police.