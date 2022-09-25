Watch CBS News
WVU Medicine opens new children's hospital

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - WVU Medicine celebrated the opening of its new children's hospital yesterday.

They cut the ribbon on a new, 150-bed facility on the campus of Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.

The hospital offers a large number of pediatric specialties including a neonatal intensive care unit and a birthing center, which will be able to handle even the most complex pregnancies.

