WVU Medicine opens new children's hospital
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - WVU Medicine celebrated the opening of its new children's hospital yesterday.
They cut the ribbon on a new, 150-bed facility on the campus of Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.
The hospital offers a large number of pediatric specialties including a neonatal intensive care unit and a birthing center, which will be able to handle even the most complex pregnancies.
