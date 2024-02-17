WVU fraternity suspended amid hazing allegations

MORGANTOWN (KDKA) - West Virginia University announced an interim suspension of a fraternity as an investigation into hazing is being conducted.

The university announced they have immediately suspended the Phi Sigma Phi fraternity after the WVU Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities received a hazing complaint, which was originally sent to the Center for Fraternal Values and Leadership.

According to the claim, the fraternity is alleged to have violated two parts of the WVU Main Campus Student Code of Conduct. They include allegedly endangering or adversely affecting the mental or physical safety of another person or persons and causing extreme embarrassment or adversely affecting the dignity of another person or persons.

The suspension of the fraternity will remain in effect until the allegations are addressed through a formal hearing or another disposition.

As the suspension is in place, members of the Phi Sigma Phi fraternity are barred from participating, organizing, or attending social functions, they cannot host or co-host social activities at other locations, and they are unable to recruit a new member class.

As of Friday, the fraternity has five days to request a review and reconsideration of the sanctions.

