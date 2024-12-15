Watch CBS News
West Virginia University issues campus warning following reported burglary

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (KDKA) - WVU Police have issued a campus warning after a reported burglary at a home on Belmar Avenue near campus. 

Police said the burglary happened on Saturday morning around 6 a.m. and surveillance video showed one of two suspects entering the home through a basement window. 

"We cannot stress enough how important it is that members of our University community secure their property — whether that be their homes or vehicles," said WVU Police Chief Sherry St. Clair. 

Police are now investigating the incident and working to learn if it's related to two burglary reports from a few weeks ago. One at Morgan House on North High Street and another at Phi Kappa Tau, also on North High Street. 

Similar to Saturday morning's burglary, the suspects are believed to have entered through unlocked windows. 

As a result of the burglaries, campus police will be visiting residencies in the area to provide safety reminders to those living there. If the residents are not him, they will provide written material. 

Anyone with information is being asked to call campus police at 304-293-3136. 

Patrick Damp

Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.

