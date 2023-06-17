WVU Basketball Head Coach Bob Huggins arrested in Pittsburgh for DUI

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - West Virginia University's Men's Basketball Coach Bob Huggins was arrested and charged with driving under the influence on Friday in Pittsburgh.

According to Pittsburgh Police, around 8:30 on Friday night, they saw a black SUV on Merchant Street off of Ridge Avenue in the middle of the road with the driver's side door open.

Once police arrived at the vehicle, they found it had a flat and shredded tire.

Police then advised Huggins on how to best move the vehicle off of the road so they could provide assistance with the tire.

He struggled to move the SUV off the road, and police then questioned him under suspicion of intoxication.

Huggins was given a standard field sobriety test, which he failed.

He was then taken into custody without incident and taken for further testing.

Huggins is facing charges of DUI and was released by police.

He will appear at a later date for a preliminary hearing.

