WVa man accused of threats to posh resort, retirement home

By Associated Press

/ AP

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been arrested for allegedly making bomb threats that forced the evacuation of a posh resort, state police said Friday.

Joseph Toler, 62, of Danville, was arrested Thursday on three counts each of terroristic threats and false reporting of an emergency incident.

A caller to the Summers County 911 center last Saturday reported that bombs had been placed at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs and at a retirement home in Charleston. Law enforcement evacuated and searched both locations. No explosive devices were found, state police said in a statement.

Toler was being held on a $75,000 bond at the South Central Regional Jail pending arraignment. Jail records didn't indicate whether Toler has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

First published on July 2, 2022 / 5:13 PM

© 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

