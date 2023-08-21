WPIAL, Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank teaming up for league-wide food drive

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Fall sports are just around the corner, and this year, districts will once again have the opportunity to compete off the field and help those in need.

WPIAL and the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank are teaming up for the third annual league-wide food drive. In the Food & Fund Drive's first two years, WPIAL said its schools and Pittsburgh City League schools raised over 175,000 meals for the food bank.

People can donate either money or food, and WPIAL said schools are encouraged to have food collections.

The drive will also be a contest, and the winners in each division will be announced in December. Donations will be tallied up online.

Last year, Yough collected the most physical food donations with 1,830 items and Seneca Valley collected the most in monetary donations with $2,275.

"We're excited to team up with WPIAL school districts again this year to make sure all kids have enough food to eat," said Lisa Scales, Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank president and CEO, in a news release. "This event comes at a time when so many of our neighbors are struggling to put food on the table. With inflation and SNAP emergency allotments ending, these donations will ensure all families have access to the nutritious food they need to thrive."