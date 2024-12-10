WPIAL teams come up empty at PIAA football championships for first time in 32 years

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- For the first time in 32 years, teams from the WPIAL came up empty, winning zero PIAA state football championship titles.

In all of the previous 31 years, at least one WPIAL team brought home a PIAA football championship.

Two teams from the WPIAL had a chance to win titles this year on Saturday at Cumberland Valley High School's Chapman Stadium.

Avonworth came up short, losing 36-33 in overtime to Northwestern Lehigh, the 3A runners up from a year ago.

Central Catholic lost 35-6 to St. Joseph's Prep, who have now won three straight 6A titles and played in the 6A title game in all nine seasons since Pennsylvania switched to have six classifications.

The four other teams who won WPIAL titles and advanced to the state playoffs lost late last month in the PIAA semifinals.