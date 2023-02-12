WPIAL and western Pennsylvania well-represented in this year's Super Bowl

GLENDALE (KDKA) - When the Chiefs and Eagles take each other on in the Super Bowl later today, some local faces will be part of the big game.

Three local products from the WPIAL are expected to play a role in the biggest game on the biggest stage.

Eagles running back Miles Sanders is a key piece of Philadelphia's offense.

Sanders has had another big year, rushing for more than 1,200 yards and scoring 11 touchdowns for Philadelphia.

He played his high school football at Woodland Hills and then spent three years at Penn State.

On the Kansas City side of the ball, wide receiver Justin Watson was a standout at South Fayette and has recorded two touchdowns and 315 yards this season.

Along with Watson, is Skyy Moore who graduated from Shady Side Academy and is from New Kensington. So far this season, Moore has 250 yards and 22 receptions for the Chiefs.

It's not just those putting on the pads for the Chiefs from our area that will play a role in the Super Bowl tonight.

New Kensington native David Girardi is their passing coordinator.

Lastly, Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni spent three seasons as Indiana University of Pennsylvania's wide receivers coach from 2006 until 2008.

The game is set for tonight at 6:30.