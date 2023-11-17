WPIAL 6A Football Championship Preview: Central Catholic vs. North Allegheny

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's championship weekend for two WPIAL football heavyweights as the 6A title is up for grabs!

Central Catholic and North Allegheny are set to battle it out in a rematch of the two best teams in the WPIAL's largest classification.

Both teams head into the title game with lineups loaded with major college prospects and recruits and lots of eyes are surely to be following the tilt.

#1 seeded Central Catholic Vikings (10-1) under first-year head coach Ryan Lehmeier are looking to win their 9th overall WPIAL football championship with 5 of those coming in the last 10 years.

North Allegheny (10-1), the #2 seed in 6A, led by head coach Art Walker, are gunning for their 6th football title as the defending champs, having beaten Central Catholic in the title game one year ago.

Both teams won in the 6A Semifinals in dominant fashion with Central Catholic beating Mt. Lebanon 42-7 and North Allegheny beating Canon-McMillan 49-7.

All season long in the WPIAL's largest classification, Central Catholic and North Allegheny were viewed as the two alpha dogs who were destined to meet in the championship game.

The two teams went head-to-head on September 22 with Central Catholic taking the game with a score of 50-22.

Saturday's game will be held at Norwin High School in North Huntingdon with the winner set to advance into the PIAA 6A Quarterfinals.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.