WPIAL 5A Football Championship Preview: Peters Township vs. Pine-Richland

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The WPIAL 5A Football Championship is up for grabs this weekend at Norwin High School!

The #1 overall seed Peters Township Indians are looking to knock off the defending WPIAL 5A champions and win their first WPIAL football title.

The undefeated (12-0) Indians head into the game on the heels of a runaway 41-18 win against Moon in the semifinals last week, much like the rest of Peters Township's season.

It's been a fall full of easy victories for head coach T.J. Plack and this Peters Township team, averaging 40 points per game on offense, combined with a stalwart defense that only allows 7 points per game on average.

The #3 seeded Pine-Richland Rams (9-3) and head coach Jon LeDonne come into the game with championship experience on their side, having won the title game a year ago. In fact, it's been a recent run of success for Pine-Richland, who also won the Class 5A title in 2020 and won the Class 6A title in 2018 and 2017.

This year's Rams team hasn't had the shutdown success that Peters Township has, but they've gotten stronger in the recent weeks, pitching two shutouts and allowing just 15 combined points in their two playoff games, beating Bethel Park 51-6 and winning a nailbiter against Penn Hills by a score of 16-9 with a late touchdown.

Saturday's game will be held at Norwin High School in North Huntingdon with the winner set to advance into the PIAA 5A Quarterfinals.

Kickoff is scheduled for 12:05 p.m.