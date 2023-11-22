WPIAL 4A Football Championship Preview: Aliquippa vs. McKeesport

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Hometown pride is on the line in the WPIAL 4A Championship game at Acrisure Stadium!

Two football programs with rich histories are ready to clash for the final title game of the day of Pittsburgh's North Shore.

The undefeated Quips (11-0) are looking to make it three straight 4A titles, while McKeesport (10-1) hopes to get over the hump and avoid elimination at the hands of Aliquippa for the third year in a row.

Last year, Aliquippa beat McKeesport 42-7 in the 4A semifinals and the year prior, they beat McKeesport 27-21 in double-overtime.

The most amazing feat for Aliquippa, perhaps, is the fact that the team is playing for a championship game for the 16th year in a row. The last year that Aliquippa was not in the championship game was in 2007.

Aliquippa's undefeated season has come with more close calls than in past years, with their defense allowing six more points per game than a year ago.

The Quips bring a two-headed monster to the table with Penn State commit Tiqwai Hayes and Jon Tracy, who bring two different types of punch to the ground game.

The Tigers head into the championship contest with one lone loss, which came in September in overtime at the hands of Belle Vernon, the #1 ranked 3A team in the state, who are competing for a WPIAL title of their own.

McKeesport brings a ground and pound attack to the contest\ with several highly touted ball carriers, numerous offensive weapons, and a hard-hitting physical defense.

Their ground game featured junior running back Anthony Boyd and freshman phenom Kemon Spell to start the season.

In recent weeks, McKeesport has been leaning on Keith Spell to bring a different element with a more physical element from the 6'2" 255 lb. senior.

Let us Spell it out for you the Tigers are headed back to the WPIAL Championship after knocking off Montour 28-14! Planet Roof Player of the Game @KeithSpell4 was a one man wreaking crew carrying the ball 28 times for 190 yards and 3 scores on offense, and 4 sacks on defense! pic.twitter.com/2URu4ihv5i — MVI Live (@live_mvi) November 18, 2023

Defensive lineman Courtney Dunn has also been named a finalist for the Bill Fralic Memorial Award.

Finalists for the Bill Fralic Memorial Award are:



Cameron Chmura, North Allegheny (6A)

Ryan Cory, Pine-Richland (5A)

Courtney Dunn, McKeesport (4A)

Rico Steele, West Miffin (3A)

Mike Crist, Steel Valley (2A)

Cam Branch, OLSH (A)@TribLiveHSSN @BillFralicAward @HistoryCenter — Bill Beckner (@BillBeckner) November 16, 2023

You can tune into the games on KDKA+, formerly known as Pittsburgh's CW. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.