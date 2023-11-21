WPIAL 2A Football Championship Preview: Steel Valley vs. Beaver Falls

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The WPIAL Class 2A Championship is up for grabs and it's a rematch of last year's title tilt.

Last year's defending champion and runner-up are set to square off again as Steel Valley is facing Beaver Falls.

The #1 ranked Steel Valley Ironmen (10-1) are seeking to go back-to-back and win their fourth title in the last eight years. They beat Western Beaver and Mohawk en route to the championship game.

Donald Barksdale was the catalyst for Steel Valley last Friday in their semifinal win over Mohawk as he had 266 rushing yards, 70 passing yards, two rushing touchdowns, one touchdown pass, and an interception return for a touchdown.

Steel Valley's Donald Barksdale does it all in WPIAL Class 2A semifinals win vs. Mohawk https://t.co/Y0Dp79r26h — Post-Gazette Sports (@PGSportsNow) November 18, 2023

Steel Valley heads into this title game having won nine straight games with their lone loss this season coming in early September in a double overtime loss to Seton LaSalle.

On the other side of the bracket, the #10 ranked Tigers (8-5) have caught lightning in a bottle, upsetting the #7, #2, and #3 teams in Keystone Oaks, Neshannock, and a thriller of a semifinal win over Washington, making their way back to the title game for a fourth straight year.

Beaver Falls stumbled out of the gate, losing three of their first five games, but bounced back and won three of their final five regular season games, then rattling off three playoff wins.

WPIAL Class 3A, 2A semifinals roundup: Beaver Falls headed to Acrisure Stadium for the 4th straight year https://t.co/58iIfdJbts — Post-Gazette Sports (@PGSportsNow) November 18, 2023

The Tigers won their third overall title in 2020, but fell short as the runners up in 2021 and last year.

You can tune into the games on KDKA+, formerly known as Pittsburgh's CW. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium.