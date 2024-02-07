Major work begins in Moon Township to stabilize landslide threatening homes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Major work to shore up a landslide in Moon Township is taking shape now, but several homes are still threatened.

Crews delivered more than 4,700 tons of rock for a retaining wall that will be built to stop the landslide from sliding down onto Beaver Grade Road.

SkyEye 2 captured crews working on Wednesday on the hillside along the road in Moon Township, where a landslide above in the Sonoma Ridge Development has put homes at risk.

PennDOT's focus is keeping the land from coming down onto Beaver Grade Road. To do that, a PennDOT spokesperson said a contractor is actively placing rock at the base of the slope and working as quickly as possible to stop and stabilize the slope.

The rock, being placed in conjunction with micropiles, will serve to stop any further large-scale movement of the slope. Once the rock is in place, piles can be installed, with additional rock, then placed above the piles.

Until this is complete, PennDOT said there is still a risk to the stability of the houses. In addition to the homes impacted on Stags Leap Lane, businesses near the landslide said they're feeling the effects of the road closure.

"I have a veterinarian clinic, so people have to take their dogs and cats out. They can still get on Montour Run Road, but people coming from above have a real circuitous route to get there," business owner Dave Jones said.

Township engineers continue to monitor the stability and safety of the affected houses as the repair process progresses. PennDOT says it will be in contact with the homeowners during this process.